Survey Detects Prehistoric Defenses in Poland

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

KRAKÓW, POLAND—According to a Science in Poland report, analysis of satellite images and geophysical surveys of the Małopolska region of southern Poland have nearly doubled the number of known prehistoric defensive settlements there. It had been previously thought that such structures, typically consisting of earth and wood fortifications and a moat, were rare in Poland during the Neolithic period and early Bronze Age. Archaeologist Marcin M. Przybyła of Jagiellonian University said the presence of the settlements suggests the prehistoric populations were highly organized, with structures of authority. The fortifications could also indicate tensions between population groups, a sense of danger, and militarization, he added. For more, go to “Off the Grid: Krakow, Poland.”