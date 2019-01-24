search
3,500-Year-Old Tombs Unearthed in Egypt’s Nile Delta

Thursday, January 24, 2019

Nile Delta tombsCAIRO, EGYPT—Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, has announced the discovery of a collection of 20 tombs in the Nile Delta, according to an Ahram Online report. The tombs date to the Second Intermediate Period, the time between the end of the Middle Kingdom and the beginning of the New Kingdom, from about 1640 to 1540 B.C. The burials include the remains of animals, broken and burned pottery, round and oval pots with holders, flint knives, amulets, and scarabs carved from faience. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Mummy Workshop.”

