search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

High-Tech Map Made of Scottish Islands

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that more than 4,000 photographs of Canna and Sanday, islands in the Scottish Inner Hebrides, were taken with an ultra-high-definition camera on a fixed-wing drone. Researchers from the National Trust for Scotland said the resulting minutely detailed 3-D map revealed dozens of archaeological sites dating from the Neolithic and Bronze Age through the nineteenth century. The sites include settlement mounds, hut circles, and shielings, or rough shelters placed in pastures. “We’ve been able to obtain exact plots of known sites but also recorded the extensive traces of cultivation, such as rig and furrow field systems that range in age from the Bronze Age onwards,” explained Derek Alexander of the National Trust for Scotland. To read about an unusual discovery in the Scottish Outer Hebrides, go to “Scottish 'Frankenstein' Mummies.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2018

A Dark Age Beacon

Letter from Leiden

From the Trenches

The Case of the Stolen Sumerian Antiquities

Off the Grid

Ancient Amazonian Chocolatiers

Fit for a Prince

When Things Got Cheesy

Funny Business

Double Vision

Raise a Toast to the Aurochs

A Lost Sock's Secrets

Land of the Ice and Snow

Bath Tiles

India's Anonymous Artists

No Rainbow Required

Passage to the Afterlife

World Roundup

Scottish clan memorabilia, a conquistador shrine, Neolithic nutmeg, Maya sea salt harvesters, and a Chinese model house

Artifact

Heirloom apparent

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America