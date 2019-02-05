High-Tech Map Made of Scottish Islands

Tuesday, February 5, 2019

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that more than 4,000 photographs of Canna and Sanday, islands in the Scottish Inner Hebrides, were taken with an ultra-high-definition camera on a fixed-wing drone. Researchers from the National Trust for Scotland said the resulting minutely detailed 3-D map revealed dozens of archaeological sites dating from the Neolithic and Bronze Age through the nineteenth century. The sites include settlement mounds, hut circles, and shielings, or rough shelters placed in pastures. “We’ve been able to obtain exact plots of known sites but also recorded the extensive traces of cultivation, such as rig and furrow field systems that range in age from the Bronze Age onwards,” explained Derek Alexander of the National Trust for Scotland. To read about an unusual discovery in the Scottish Outer Hebrides, go to “Scottish 'Frankenstein' Mummies.”