Ancient Shipyard Discovered in Egypt

Wednesday, February 13, 2019

Egypt ship workshopCAIRO, EGYPT—According to an Ahram Online report, a shipyard that was in use as early as the fourth century B.C. has been uncovered at the Tel Abu Saifi archaeological site in the northern Sinai Peninsula. Equipped with two dry dockyards, the workshop was located on a branch of the Nile near the Roman fortress of Silla. Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said blocks from the shipyard’s limestone building were reused in other structures when the branch of the Nile dried up. Wooden beams, shipwrecks, bronze and iron nails, fish bones, and pottery were also found. To read in-depth about excavations at the ancient Egyptian sacred site of Heliopolis, go to “Egypt's Eternal City.”

