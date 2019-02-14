search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Possible Neanderthal Footprint Discovered in Gibraltar

Thursday, February 14, 2019

Gibraltar hominin footprintSEVILLE, SPAIN—Yahoo! News reports that an international team of researchers studying a sand dune overlooking Gibraltar’s Catalan Bay has discovered a footprint thought to have been left by a teenaged hominin some 29,000 years ago. The individual who left the print is thought to have stood between about 42 and 50 inches tall, and may have been a young Neanderthal, since evidence of Neanderthal occupation of the island has been found in Gorham’s Cave, which overlooks the Alboran Sea. The footprint was found among prints made by red deer, ibex, aurochs, leopards, and straight-tusked elephants. To read about evidence of artwork produced by Neanderthals discovered in Gorham's Cave, go to “Symbolic Neanderthals.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America