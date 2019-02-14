Possible Neanderthal Footprint Discovered in Gibraltar

Thursday, February 14, 2019

SEVILLE, SPAIN—Yahoo! News reports that an international team of researchers studying a sand dune overlooking Gibraltar’s Catalan Bay has discovered a footprint thought to have been left by a teenaged hominin some 29,000 years ago. The individual who left the print is thought to have stood between about 42 and 50 inches tall, and may have been a young Neanderthal, since evidence of Neanderthal occupation of the island has been found in Gorham’s Cave, which overlooks the Alboran Sea. The footprint was found among prints made by red deer, ibex, aurochs, leopards, and straight-tusked elephants. To read about evidence of artwork produced by Neanderthals discovered in Gorham's Cave, go to “Symbolic Neanderthals.”