search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Neolithic Monolith Quarries Investigated in Wales

Tuesday, February 19, 2019

Stonehenge Carn GoedogLONDON, ENGLAND—According to a report in The Guardian, an excavation led by Mike Parker Pearson of University College London has investigated two Neolithic quarries in Wales at Carn Goedog, a crag where spotted dolerite rock rests in pillar-shaped slabs on the northern side of the Preseli Hills. Charcoal discovered between the slabs of rock was radiocarbon dated to the fourth millennium B.C. Wedge-shaped stone tools made of imported mudstone or sandstone had been hammered into V-shaped gaps cut into the rock between the naturally formed slabs. A platform paved with stones found at the base of the outcrop may have served as a loading dock for the pillars. It had been previously suggested that the bluestone pillars at Stonehenge were carved from rock in the southern Preseli Hills, and perhaps transported to Wiltshire by raft some 143 miles along the Severn Estuary and the River Avon to the Salisbury Plain. Team member Rob Ixer of University College London thinks it is unlikely that if the Stonehenge bluestones had been quarried at Carn Goedog, they were then dragged over the Preseli Hills in order to transport them by water. He suggests it is more likely the monoliths were transported overland from Carn Goedog to Wiltshire. In addition, Ixer said the quarries’ carbon dates are old enough to make it possible that the stones had been erected in a circle in Wales before being transported to Stonehenge. For more, go to “Quarrying Stonehenge.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America