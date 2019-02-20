Archaeologists Excavate Looted Inca Tomb in Peru

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

LAMBAYEQUE, PERU—According to an AFP report, a tomb containing a collection of spondylus shells, items usually reserved for the Inca elite, has been discovered in northern Peru. Archaeologist Luis Chero said the tomb was looted more than once, but still contains artifacts such as the shells and pottery. The tomb walls were outfitted with niches for holding sculptures, he added. To read about another recent discovery in Peru, go to “All Bundled Up.”