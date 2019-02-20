search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Archaeologists Excavate Looted Inca Tomb in Peru

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

LAMBAYEQUE, PERU—According to an AFP report, a tomb containing a collection of spondylus shells, items usually reserved for the Inca elite, has been discovered in northern Peru. Archaeologist Luis Chero said the tomb was looted more than once, but still contains artifacts such as the shells and pottery. The tomb walls were outfitted with niches for holding sculptures, he added. To read about another recent discovery in Peru, go to “All Bundled Up.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America