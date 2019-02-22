Medieval Terracotta Well Discovered in Southern India

Friday, February 22, 2019

TAMIL NADU, INDIA—The Times of India reports that an eleventh-century well has been discovered near a temple dedicated to Shiva located close to the Pambaru River in southwest India. The well was constructed with two terracotta rings measuring seven feet across and six inches tall that were placed one on top of the other and sealed with clay. Archaeologist V. Rajaguru of the Ramanathapuram Archaeological Research Foundation said the well was connected to a tank, and explained that when the tank was full, overflow would travel to the terracotta well. The excavation team also recovered pieces of Chinese pottery, a spout, iron ore, terracotta roof tiles, and pieces of conch shells. Some of the pottery dated to earlier than the rest of the Chola-period site, and may have been brought to the surface when the well was dug. To read about other recent excavations in Tamil Nadu, go to “India's Temple Island.”