search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

1,600-Year-Old Estate Uncovered in Central Israel

Wednesday, February 27, 2019

Israel Samaritan winepressJERUSALEM, ISRAEL—Archaeological investigations ahead of construction work in central Israel uncovered a 1,600-year-old winepress and limestone quarries with depressions where grapes may have once grown, according to a Haaretz report. Leah Di Segni of the Hebrew University translated a Greek inscription in the structure’s mosaic floor that reads, “Only God help the beautiful property of Master Adios, amen.” The title “master” indicates that Adios had attained high social standing, said Hagit Torge of the Israel Antiquities Authority. The researchers also suggest Adios was a Samaritan, since Samaritan culture flourished in the region during the fifth century A.D., and an ancient Samaritan synagogue has been discovered nearby at Tel Zur Natan. Adios is thought to have made his fortune selling wine from the Holy Land to Christians living in the Byzantine Empire. Torge suggests he may have lived on top of what is now Tel Zur Natan. For more, go to “Food and Wine Gardens: Pompeii, Italy.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America