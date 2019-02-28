search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Nineteenth-Century Fortifications Found on Alcatraz Island

Thursday, February 28, 2019

California Alcatraz IslandBINGHAMTON, NEW YORK—NewYorkUpstate.com reports that archaeologist Timothy de Smet of Binghamton University and his colleagues explored California’s Alcatraz Island with ground-penetrating radar and laser scans, and found traces of a nineteenth-century citadel. The researchers also employed georectifications, which link old, digitized maps to a coordinate system in order to locate remains of historic buildings. Many of the military structures built on the island after the War of 1812 were destroyed when a prison was constructed there in 1908, but de Smet and his team were able to find an earthwork traverse and its vaulted brick masonry tunnel and ventilation ducts, built in the 1860s, just under the surface of the prison’s recreation yard. They had been covered with just a thin layer of concrete, de Smet said. To read in-depth about a Civil War prison in Georgia, go to “Life on the Inside.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America