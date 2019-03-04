Medieval Artifacts Uncovered in Cambodia

Monday, March 4, 2019

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA—The Phnom Penh Post reports that Buddha statues, ceramic tiles, and other artifacts made of sandstone and metal were uncovered last week during construction work on the property of the Electricity Authority of Cambodia. The site is located near Wat Phnom, a Buddhist temple first built in 1372 in Phnom Penh. “At this time, our experts still do not know when the archaeological artifacts were made,” said Chum Vuthy, director of Cambodia’s Fine Arts Department, “but it is likely to have been somewhere between the thirteenth and fourteenth centuries because that location was originally an old cave before the construction of Wat Phnom.” For more on archaeology in Cambodia, go to “Angkor Urban Sprawl.”