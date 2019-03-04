Nineteenth-Century Docks Unearthed in Scotland

Monday, March 4, 2019

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—Archaeologists have unearthed sea defenses and docks built some 200 years ago at the port of Leith, located north of Edinburgh, according to a report in The Scotsman. The port was built to accommodate the increase in trade and shipping brought on by the Industrial Revolution. “The work on the first docks, which we have uncovered, was carried out in phases up until 1817 and included sea defenses built in response to the Napoleonic Wars,” said city council archaeologist John Lawson. Building plans for the area will be adapted to preserve many of the structures in situ. For more on archaeology in Scotland, go to “A Dangerous Island.”