search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Nineteenth-Century Docks Unearthed in Scotland

Monday, March 4, 2019

Scotland Leith DocksEDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—Archaeologists have unearthed sea defenses and docks built some 200 years ago at the port of Leith, located north of Edinburgh, according to a report in The Scotsman. The port was built to accommodate the increase in trade and shipping brought on by the Industrial Revolution. “The work on the first docks, which we have uncovered, was carried out in phases up until 1817 and included sea defenses built in response to the Napoleonic Wars,” said city council archaeologist John Lawson. Building plans for the area will be adapted to preserve many of the structures in situ. For more on archaeology in Scotland, go to “A Dangerous Island.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America