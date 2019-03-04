search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Whalers’ Rock Art Recorded in Northwestern Australia

Monday, March 4, 2019

Australia whaling inscriptionPERTH, AUSTRALIA—Live Science reports that Alistair Paterson of the University of Western Australia and his colleagues recorded rock art made by nineteenth-century American whalers on two of the islands in northwestern Australia’s Dampier Archipelago. The carvings, which include names, dates, ships’ names, and anchor motifs, were etched on top of existing aboriginal images, which had been created over thousands of years and are found on all 42 islands in the archipelago. Whalers from America, Great Britain, France, and colonial Australia stopped at the islands—sometimes for months at a time—while hunting sperm whales and migrating humpback whales. One engraving, on Rosemary Island, was dated 1841 by a sailor on a ship named Connecticut who carved over an indigenous grid pattern on the rock. Paterson said a second indigenous grid was later inscribed over the whaler’s carving. Because some areas of the rocks were still smooth and would have served as better engraving surfaces, Paterson suggests the whalers chose the locations for their carving deliberately, although he does not know what their rationale was. For more on archaeology in Australia, go to “Death by Boomerang.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America