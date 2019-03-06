search
Missing Tutankhamun Artifacts Found in Museum Storage

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

LUXOR, EGYPT—Live Science reports that missing pieces to a miniature boat recovered from King Tutankhamun’s tomb in the 1920s have been found in storeroom at the Luxor Museum. Mohamed Atwa, director of archaeology and information at the museum, said he found the pieces while preparing an exhibit for the Grand Egyptian Museum, which is scheduled to open in Giza next year. The wooden mast, rigging set, and miniature wooden head covered in gold leaf were in a box, wrapped in newspaper dated Sunday, November 5, 1933. The miniature boat and its crew are thought to have been intended to serve Tutankhamun in the afterlife. To read in-depth about excavations at Egypt's City of the Sun, go to “Egypt's Eternal City.”

