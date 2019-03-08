search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Bronze Age Burials Found in England

Friday, March 8, 2019

COLCHESTER, ENGLAND—According to a report in The Halstead Gazette, a Bronze Age barrow cemetery consisting of two ring-shaped ditches and cremation burials has been found on a construction site in southeast England. Human remains, which were radiocarbon dated to 3,400 years old, had been placed in urns decorated with impressions made with fingertips or fingernails. “You quite often find things like this but it is more difficult to find evidence of the people who lived here,” said Philip Crummy of the Colchester Archaeological Trust. The excavation team expects to find additional burials in the area. To read about a notable burial from the same period excavated in Denmark, go to “Bronze Age Bride.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America