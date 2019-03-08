Bronze Age Burials Found in England

Friday, March 8, 2019

COLCHESTER, ENGLAND—According to a report in The Halstead Gazette, a Bronze Age barrow cemetery consisting of two ring-shaped ditches and cremation burials has been found on a construction site in southeast England. Human remains, which were radiocarbon dated to 3,400 years old, had been placed in urns decorated with impressions made with fingertips or fingernails. “You quite often find things like this but it is more difficult to find evidence of the people who lived here,” said Philip Crummy of the Colchester Archaeological Trust. The excavation team expects to find additional burials in the area. To read about a notable burial from the same period excavated in Denmark, go to “Bronze Age Bride.”