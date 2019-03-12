search
1,000-Year-Old Monks’ Tomb Found in China

Tuesday, March 12, 2019

ANYANG, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a tomb dating to the Great Jin Dynasty (A.D. 1115–1234) has been discovered in central China. The brick tomb, which measures about 30 feet long and 12 feet wide, has four chambers. Kong Deming of the Anyang Archaeology Institute said the remains of a monk were found in a pot in each of the chambers. The monks’ life stories were told in an inscription that was placed on an altar, and murals were painted on the tomb walls. “The murals are well preserved and they present the religion and beliefs, doctor visits and social life in the Jin Dynasty,” Kong said. To read about murals found in another tomb in China, go to “Tomb Couture.”

