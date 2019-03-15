search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

DNA Obtained From Tobacco Pipe at Maryland Plantation

Friday, March 15, 2019

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MARYLAND—WTOP reports that female human DNA has been obtained from a 200-year-old tobacco pipe discovered in the slave quarters at Belvoir, a Maryland plantation. “Using modern DNA databases,” said archaeologist Julie Schablitsky of the Maryland Department of Transportation, it was “found that the person that smoked that particular tobacco pipe was most genetically similar to the Mende of Sierra Leone [in] West Africa.” Descendants of the enslaved people who once lived at Belvoir have been involved in the research, but the woman who smoked this pipe has not yet been linked to any living relatives. To read in-depth about excavations at Belvoir, go to “Letter from Maryland: Belvoir's Legacy.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America