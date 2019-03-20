search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
Traces of York’s First Railway Station Uncovered

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

York railway stationYORK, ENGLAND—Minster FM reports that traces of York’s first railroad station, which was built in 1840 for George Hudson’s York and North Midland Railway, have been uncovered in the city’s historic center during construction work. The structure, designed by architect George Townsend Andrews, was the terminus of a line that traveled to London. The station fell out of use in 1877 when a new station, which is still used today, opened nearby. A recently excavated train turntable that belonged to the original station will be included in the new construction plans. To read about remains of nineteenth-century train facilities unearthed in London, go to “A Tale of Two Railroads.”

