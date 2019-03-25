Neolithic Jade Workshop Discovered in East China

Monday, March 25, 2019

HANGZHOU, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a Neolithic jade workshop complex has been uncovered in east China. Researchers from the Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology said the complex, built by the Liangzhu culture, dates back some 4,500 years. They found 1,600 pieces of raw jade, and 200 pieces of finished and partially worked jade, in a dumping site placed on a mound. Whetstones for working jade, homes, and tombs were also found at the site. For more on the Liangzhu culture, go to “Early Signs of Empire.”