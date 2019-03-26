Italy Returns Ancient Artifacts to China

Tuesday, March 26, 2019

ROME, ITALY—Alberto Bonisoli, Italy’s culture minister, handed over nearly 800 artifacts to Luo Shugang, China’s minister of culture, at a meeting at the National Roman Museum Palazzo Altemps, according to a CNN report. The artifacts came to light when they were put up for sale in a town in northern Italy, and were recovered by cultural heritage authorities. The objects are thought to have been looted from regions across China, and range in age from the Neolithic period (3500–1700 B.C.) through the Ming Dynasty (A.D. 1368–1664). Representatives of the two countries also signed a symbolic agreement to work together to combat illegal trafficking of cultural items. For more, go to “Letter from China: Tomb Raider Chronicles.”