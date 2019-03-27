Another Possible Viking Ship Burial Found in Norway

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

VESTFOLD, NORWAY—The AFP reports that a team of researchers has detected the outline of what may be a Viking ship burial using ground-penetrating radar near other Viking burial mounds in Borre Park, which is located in southeastern Norway. Ship burials are thought to have been reserved for high-ranking officials, and included decorative goods and sometimes oxen or horses. The ships were then covered with mounds of dirt. Terje Gansum of Vestfold County’s department of cultural heritage management, who led the team, said traces of a circular depression were found around the outline of the possible vessel, suggesting there may have once been a burial mound over the site that was later removed. To read about a Viking sword discovered in Norway, go to “Artifact.”