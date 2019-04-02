search
Aboriginal Handprints Found in Australia

Tuesday, April 2, 2019

GLENBROOK, AUSTRALIA—NITV reports that multiple handprints have been spotted on a 22-ton boulder dislodged from a cliff in the corridor of the Blue Mountains train line in New South Wales. “We have an obligation to not only ensure the line is safe, but that appropriate measures are taken to preserve the rock art and document the findings,” said Howard Collins, CEO of Sydney Trains. Efforts are underway to determine how to remove the boulder from the path of the train while preserving the handprints. Buses will continue to transport travelers until the work is completed, Collins added. For more on rock art in Australia, go to “The Rock Art of Djulirri.”

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America