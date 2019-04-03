4,000-Year-Old Rock Art Discovered in Inner Mongolia

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

HOHHOT, CHINA—According to a Xinhua report, artwork estimated to be 4,000 years old has been discovered on two sides of a rock in an area of China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region where more than 2,000 rock paintings have been recorded. Wu Yi of Inner Mongolia’s cultural relics bureau said that on one side of the rock, human figures holding hands are thought to be dancing. Three people in a row, with a woman in the middle, are depicted on the other side of the rock. “These well-preserved paintings depict a tribe celebrating the birth of a child,” Wu explained. “They record the ancient tribe’s reverence for the prosperity and circle of life.” For more, go to “Mongol Fashion Statement.”