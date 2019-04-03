Statue of Trajan Uncovered in Turkey

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

DENIZLI, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that more than 350 pieces of a statue of the emperor Trajan and a long inscription known as the “Water Law” were uncovered at the site of a fountain in the ancient city of Laodicea, which is located in western Anatolia. Reassembled, the Roman emperor’s figure stands about ten feet tall and wears clothing carved with symbols representing his power and accomplishments. “On the upper part of the armor, there is the thunder of Jupiter, the celestial god of thunder,” said Celal Şimşek of Pamukkale University. Medusa, shown in the middle of Trajan's chest, represents the emperor’s frightening side, Şimşek added. Griffins, the symbol of Apollo, the god of music and poetry, indicate that the emperor also protected the fine arts. The creatures stretch their legs toward a water bowl, referring to Trajan’s gift of 30,000 denarii for travertine arches and pipes to bring water to Laodicea. The statue also depicts, in smaller scale, a figure of a kneeling enemy soldier whose hands are tied behind his back. Şimşek thinks the statue was carved in A.D. 113 by someone who had seen Trajan in person, since the face is very detailed. The statue was eventually toppled and buried by an earthquake. To read in-depth about the work of Trajan's successor, Hadrian, go to “The Wall at the End of the Empire.”