Medieval Structure Uncovered in Southwestern England

Friday, April 5, 2019

NEWTON ABBOT, ENGLAND—According to a Devon Live report, workmen discovered traces of a medieval building, including whitewashed and plastered stone walls, as well as what may be a bay window or the threshold for a door, while renovating a church built in 1830 in southwestern England. A cobbled passageway or courtyard was also found. “The cobbled surface seems to be contemporary with one of the walls which the later church seems to have cut through,” said archaeologist Stuart Randall. The thick walls indicate the medieval building may have been a church or served some other public function in the heart of the town of Newton Abbot. The archaeological features will be carefully recorded before they are removed for the renovation of the Victorian church as a public space. To read about a discovery in Devon dating to the Roman era, go to “Seaton Down Hoard.”

