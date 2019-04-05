search
Medieval Helmet Unearthed in Belarus

Friday, April 5, 2019

MINSK, BELARUS—The Belarusian Telegraph Agency reports that construction workers uncovered a well-preserved helmet dating to between the late ninth and early eleventh centuries near the river port in the city of Bobruisk. Igor Marzalyuk of the Committee on Education, Culture, and Science of the Belarusian House of Representatives reports this is the first time that such a helmet has been found in Belarus. “Similar things were discovered in Ukraine, in burial mounds for warriors,” he explained. Plans are being made for further excavation of the site during which archaeologists expect to find additional medieval artifacts. To read about the recent discovery of a helmet in Russia, go to “Hellenistic Helmet Safety.”

