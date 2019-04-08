search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Iron Age Settlement Uncovered in Thailand

Monday, April 8, 2019

Thailand Iron AgeLOP BURI, THAILAND—According to a Bangkok Post report, more than 10,000 artifacts dating back as far as the Iron Age have been uncovered at a newly discovered site called Khok Phutsa, which is located in central Thailand’s Lop Buri River Basin, by a team made up of Thai and Italian researchers. Two skeletons were found in one of the pits at the site. Broken pottery was found beside both sets of remains, and an intact pot was found near the feet of one of them. Human skeletal remains were also found in a second pit. Giant clam shells, and bangles, beads, and axes made from giant clam shells, were also recovered. Archaeologist Sorathach Rotchanarat of Thailand’s Fine Arts Department said giant clams live on corals, but these shells were likely to have been recovered on dry land by the people who lived at the site some 3,000 years ago. “It confirms the old knowledge that the area of Lop Buri and other provinces in the central region were part of the sea 8,000 years ago,” he explained. For more on archaeology in Southeast Asia, go to “Letter from Cambodia: Storied Landscape.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Egypt's Eternal City

Sicily's Lost Theater

Letter From Texas

From the Trenches

Fairfield's Rebirth in 3-D

Off the Grid

Reburial in Luxor

Mild Boars

Foreign Funeral Rites

The Magic Mineral

Die With Your Boots On

After the Rain

Ice Merchants

The Chicken People

Honoring the Ancestors

Ahead of His Time

Celtic Trophy Heads

A Ride to Valhalla

India's Temple Island

World Roundup

English food culture, Japanese weevils, the Sri Lankan spice trade, and surviving the Tibetan Plateau

Artifact

A lady’s circle of influence

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America