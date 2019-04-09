search
Excavations Reveal Traces of Greek Island’s Medieval Past

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Mykonos port excavationMYKONOS, GREECE—Foundations of a pier and the islet on which the St. Nicholas chapel was first built in the fourth century A.D. were uncovered during excavations at the port of Mykonos, according to Greek Reporter. Traces of the bridge that once connected the chapel and the pier were unearthed as well. Archaeologists have also found medieval foundations in the town’s neighborhood of Kastro, including a tower next to the whitewashed church of Panagia Pyrgiani. For more on archaeology in Greece, go to “A Bronze Age Landmark.”

