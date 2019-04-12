Archaeology Magazine

Friday, April 12, 2019

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO—Yucatan Expat Life reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working through the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, has handed over two artifacts to officials from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History. The figurines, which are made in the Teotihuacan style, are thought to have been crafted by people living in Mexico’s Central Plain sometime between A.D. 200 and 700. Federal agents recovered the artifacts in 2014 from an American collector. “When artifacts are illicitly removed from their places of origin, we lose meaningful information about the study of the past,” commented foreign ministry lawyer Sergio Estrada. To read more about the people living in Teotihuacan in this period, go to "The Rabbit Farms of Teotihuacan."