search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

U.S. Repatriates Artifacts to Mexico

Friday, April 12, 2019

Mexico artifacts repatriatedMEXICO CITY, MEXICO—Yucatan Expat Life reports that the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working through the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City, has handed over two artifacts to officials from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History. The figurines, which are made in the Teotihuacan style, are thought to have been crafted by people living in Mexico’s Central Plain sometime between A.D. 200 and 700. Federal agents recovered the artifacts in 2014 from an American collector. “When artifacts are illicitly removed from their places of origin, we lose meaningful information about the study of the past,” commented foreign ministry lawyer Sergio Estrada. To read more about the people living in Teotihuacan in this period, go to "The Rabbit Farms of Teotihuacan."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America