search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Imperial Artifacts Discovered in Brazil

Friday, April 12, 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL—According to a report in The Rio Times, more than 30,000 artifacts, including items such as plates, cutlery, clothing, and uniforms bearing the imperial insignia, were recovered during work to renovate the Zoological Garden of Rio de Janeiro, which is located in Quinta da Boa Vista. The public park is also home to the Portuguese imperial family’s nineteenth-century palace, which was repurposed as the National Museum of Brazil in 1892, which suffered a devastating fire in September of 2018. Archaeologist Filipe André Coelho said the artifacts may have belonged to employees of the imperial family, or may have been given by the imperial family to the military personnel, village officials, and free and enslaved workers who are thought to have lived in the neighborhood at the time. “It worked as sort of a good neighbor policy,” Coelho suggested. To read about Brazil's fascinating "monkey puzzle" trees, go to "Ancient Foresters."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America