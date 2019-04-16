search
Possible Ritual Burials Discovered in Oxfordshire

Tuesday, April 16, 2019

England pit burialsOXFORD, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that 26 skeletons have been uncovered in southern England during excavation work for a new water pipeline. The oldest burials are nearly 3,000 years old and may be associated with the people who built monumental hillforts and created the Uffington White Horse, a 360-foot-long figure carved into a nearby hillside. Neil Holbrook of Cotswold Archaeology said some of the graves resemble Iron Age pit burials known to contain human sacrifices. In addition to human remains, the site also contained traces of dwellings, animal remains, pottery, cutting implements, and a decorative comb. For more on the Uffington White Horse, go to “White Horse of the Sun.”

