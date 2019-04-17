Bronze Age Cremation Burials Found in Slovakia

search
Wednesday, April 17, 2019

RIMAVSKÁ SOBOTA, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that 17 graves containing cremated human remains were discovered during archaeological investigation ahead of a construction project in the town of Rimavská Sobota, in southern Slovakia. Archaeologist Alexander Botoš of the Gemersko-Malohontské Museum said the burial site was used for about 800 years during the Bronze Age by members of the Piliny culture. The cemetery site was eventually covered over by construction of the town during the medieval period. The burials will be studied at the Gemersko-Malohontské Museum, where Botoš thinks researchers may find Bronze Age jewelry during restoration work. To read about another discovery from the same period, go to “Bronze Age Plague.”

