Byzantine Gold Coin Discovered in Northern Israel

Monday, April 22, 2019

GALILEE, ISRAEL—According to a report in The Times of Israel, several high school students discovered a Byzantine-era solidus depicting the emperor Theodosius II while orienteering near a stream in northern Israel. The goddess Victory holding the Staff of the Cross is shown on the gold coin's other side. Israel Antiquities Authority numismatic expert Gabriela Bijovsky said the coin was minted in Constantinople between A.D. 420 and 423, and is the first of its kind to be found in Israel.