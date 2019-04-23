search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Greco-Roman Era Tomb Found in Upper Egypt

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Egypt Aswan tomb 2CAIRO, EGYPT—Mostafa Waziri of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities announced the discovery of a sealed, rock-cut tomb in Aswan containing about 30 mummies, according to an Ahram Online report. The tomb is located in the Aga Khan Mausoleum area, where archaeologists have mapped some 300 tombs dating from the sixth century B.C. through the fourth century A.D. The newly discovered tomb dates to the Greco-Roman period and is made up of a stairway flanked by sculpted blocks of stone leading to funerary chambers. Patrizia Piacentini, head of the Italian-Egyptian archaeological mission, and her team members recovered pieces of two painted wood coffins, one of which was inscribed with the name of its occupant, and an invocation of the local gods Khnum, Satet, Anuket, and Hapy. “Leaning against the north wall of the room was an amazing intact stretcher made of palm wood and linen strips, used by the people who deposited the mummies in the tomb,” Piacentini said. Unpainted white cartonnage, bitumen for mummification, and a lamp were found near the entrance to the main room, along with fragments of painted funerary masks and a statuette of Ba-bird, depicted as a bird with a human head, who was thought to represent the soul of the deceased. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Family Secrets.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America