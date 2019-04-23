search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Scientists Spot Merchant Vessel Sunk During World War II

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Australia Iron CrownSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA—According to an Australian Broadcasting Corporation report, SS Iron Crown, an Australian merchant freighter torpedoed by a Japanese submarine during World War II, has been found under nearly 2,300 feet of water in the Bass Strait, which separates Tasmania from the Australian mainland. The ship sank within a single minute of being struck, and all but five of the 43 crew members were lost. Marine archaeologists mapped the wreck site and the surrounding sea floor with multibeam sonar equipment, and took pictures of it with a special drop camera, from the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization research vessel Investigator. Emily Jateff of the Australian National Maritime Museum said Iron Crown sits upright on the sea floor and appears to be relatively intact. The bow of the ship, its railings, anchor chains, and anchors were all visible during the camera survey. A memorial service will be planned for the site. To read about the discovery of the wreck of another ship that was torpedoed during World War II, go to “Finding Indianapolis.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America