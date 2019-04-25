Excavation Uncovers Base of Cambodia’s Ak Yum Temple

Thursday, April 25, 2019

ANGKOR, CAMBODIA—Low water levels in West Baray Lake allowed archaeologists from Cambodia’s Department of Conservation of Monuments to uncover sections of the foundation of the eighth-century Ak Yum temple, according to a report from Khmer Times. The temple was partially submerged when the lake was constructed in the eleventh century. “The result will greatly contribute toward determining the exact location as well as the depth of the foundation of the Ak Yum temple,” said Long Kosal of the Apsara Authority. The excavations also uncovered several large stones thought to have been used to keep water out of the northern end of the temple. “The working team is currently digging deeper to get to the base of the temple but work could be disrupted if there is rain which increases the water level,” said Chea Socheat, director of the Ak Yum temple research project. For more on archaeology in Cambodia, go to “Angkor Urban Sprawlngkor Urban Sprawl.”