search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Excavation Uncovers Base of Cambodia’s Ak Yum Temple

Thursday, April 25, 2019

ANGKOR, CAMBODIA—Low water levels in West Baray Lake allowed archaeologists from Cambodia’s Department of Conservation of Monuments to uncover sections of the foundation of the eighth-century Ak Yum temple, according to a report from Khmer Times. The temple was partially submerged when the lake was constructed in the eleventh century. “The result will greatly contribute toward determining the exact location as well as the depth of the foundation of the Ak Yum temple,” said Long Kosal of the Apsara Authority. The excavations also uncovered several large stones thought to have been used to keep water out of the northern end of the temple. “The working team is currently digging deeper to get to the base of the temple but work could be disrupted if there is rain which increases the water level,” said Chea Socheat, director of the Ak Yum temple research project. For more on archaeology in Cambodia, go to “Angkor Urban Sprawlngkor Urban Sprawl.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America