Bronze Age Architecture Unearthed on Greek Isles

ATHENS, GREECE—A number of stairways, drainage systems, and multi-level buildings have been unearthed at a Bronze Age settlement discovered on the Greek islands of Keros and Dascalio, according to The National Herald. The two islands were connected in antiquity. The recent excavations also revealed that some of the buildings on Dascalio were monumental in size, and were built with marble imported from Naxos. For more about recent discoveries on Keros, go to “A Bronze Age Landmark.”