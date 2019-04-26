2,000-Year-Old Metal Workshop Uncovered in Pakistan

Friday, April 26, 2019

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN—Gulf News reports that a metal workshop dating to the second century B.C. was discovered in Pakistan by archaeologists led by Gul Rahim of the University of Peshawar. Furnaces, grinding stones, crucibles, molds, trowels, knives, and drills were uncovered at the site, which was dated based on the presence of coins made during the Indo-Greek period. Rahim said arrows, bows, daggers, and swords were likely produced in the workshop. “As compared to Buddhist sites that were built using brick masonry, this site was made from clay so it was difficult to preserve it,” explained archaeological surveyor Mohammad Naeem. For more, go to “Burials and Reburials in Ancient Pakistan.”