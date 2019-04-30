Neanderthals May Have Prized Golden Eagles

Tuesday, April 30, 2019

CAMBRIDGE, ENGLAND—A new review of 154 Neanderthal sites in central and western Europe, led by Stewart Finlayson of the University of Cambridge, has found golden eagle remains at 26 of them, according to a Science Magazine report. The researchers noted cut marks on golden eagle wing bones, which carry little meat, as well as cut marks on eagle foot bones recovered from the Neanderthal sites. The marks suggest that as early as 130,000 years ago, Neanderthals may have carefully removed feathers from the birds’ seven-foot wing span, and separated claws and talons from eagle bodies. Modern humans are known to have made jewelry from golden eagle talons, but no such adornments have been recovered at Neanderthal sites, although the talons of a white-tailed eagle have been identified in a Neanderthal necklace. Finlayson and his team members suggest the modern humans who later migrated into the region from Africa may have emulated Neanderthals’ raptor jewelry. To read about a newly discovered Neanderthal site on Jersey, go to "A Traditional Neanderthal Home."