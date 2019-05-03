Riverside Settlement Unearthed in Brussels

Friday, May 3, 2019

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM—According to a report in The Brussels Times, routine archaeological investigations at a construction site in Brussels’ city center have uncovered the remains of a settlement along the river Senne that may be 1,400 years ago. A parking garage on the site was demolished to make way for a new administrative center, but the building project has halted to allow for ongoing excavations. Archaeologists initially discovered a stone quay dating to the tenth century A.D. and even older wooden structures, but more recent finds indicate that people might have occupied the area well before the Middle Ages. Artifacts and tools related to craft production, such as wooden combs and leather shoes, could date to the seventh century. Continued excavations at the site will include microscopic examination of soils. To read about archaeology in Belgium, go to “The Blood of the King.”