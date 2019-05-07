search
Possible Bronze Age Canoe Discovered in Wales

Tuesday, May 7, 2019

Wales Bronze AgeGWYNEDD, WALES—Road construction in northwest Wales has uncovered three troughs under a burned Bronze Age mound, according to a BBC News report. In one of the troughs, archaeologists led by Jenny Emmett of Gwynedd Archaeological Planning Service found a large section of timber made from a hollowed-out oak tree some 3,500 years ago. Further study of the timber may reveal whether it was originally part of a canoe. Emmett said if the timbers were part of a canoe, it would be the first such vessel discovered in northwest Wales. For more, go to “Letter from Wales: Hillforts of the Iron Age.”

