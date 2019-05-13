search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Researchers in Taiwan Look for Signs of Spanish Formosa

Monday, May 13, 2019

KEELUNG CITY, TAIWAN—Focus Taiwan reports that a blue and white porcelain medicine bottle dating to the Qing Dynasty (1644–1911) was among the artifacts discovered on Heping Island, which is located off the northern coast of Taiwan, by a team of Spanish and Taiwanese researchers. The other artifacts include Neolithic bone and shell tools and Iron-Age ceramic tiles decorated with cord impressions. Tsang Cheng-hwa of Tsing Hua University said the team members are looking for traces of Spanish Formosa, a colony established in the area in the 1620s. The Spanish intended San Salvador, the fort at the site, to protect their interests in the shipping route between China and the Philippines, but eventually the fort was handed over to the Dutch in 1642. To read in-depth about historical archaeology in East Asia, go to "Letter From Singapore: The Lion City's Glorious Past."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America