Low Water Levels Reveal Riverboat Artifacts in Canada

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

WHITEHORSE, CANADA—CBC News reports that low water levels in the Yukon River in northwest Canada have revealed a collection of historic artifacts, including nails, wooden logs and planks, and iron fixtures from sternwheel paddleboats. Yukon government archaeologist Ty Heffner said the vessels were built in warehouses and wharves stationed along the river. Some of the paddleboats burned and sank in the river as well, he explained. "Like, there's a log cradle here, or a crib, that was used to support sternwheelers when they were hauled out of the river in the winter," he said. All of the items are protected heritage, Heffner added.