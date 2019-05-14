search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Low Water Levels Reveal Riverboat Artifacts in Canada

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

WHITEHORSE, CANADA—CBC News reports that low water levels in the Yukon River in northwest Canada have revealed a collection of historic artifacts, including nails, wooden logs and planks, and iron fixtures from sternwheel paddleboats. Yukon government archaeologist Ty Heffner said the vessels were built in warehouses and wharves stationed along the river. Some of the paddleboats burned and sank in the river as well, he explained. “Like, there’s a log cradle here, or a crib, that was used to support sternwheelers when they were hauled out of the river in the winter,” he said. All of the items are protected heritage, Heffner added. To read about the discovery of a famous lost ship in the Canadian Arctic, go to “Franklin's Last Voyage.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America