Han Dynasty Cemetery Found in Central China

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA—Xinhua reports that 160 tombs dating to the Han Dynasty (202 B.C.–A.D. 220) were discovered in Zhengzhou, a city in central China’s Henan Province. Not many artifacts dating to the Han Dynasty have been found during previous excavations in the city, but more than 1,000 objects, including bronzes, ironware, pottery, and coins, have been recovered from the tombs. “Not far from the tombs is an ancient town, which may prove that the people buried here were residents of the town,” explained Gao Zanling of Zhengzhou’s Cultural Relic Institute. To read more about artifacts from the Han Dynasty, go to "Mapping the Past: Han Dynasty Topographic Map."