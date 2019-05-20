search
Rare Roman Coin Uncovered in England

Monday, May 20, 2019

England Laelianus CoinCAMBRIDGESHIRE, ENGLAND—The Hunts Post reports that archaeologists working ahead of road construction in eastern England uncovered a coin at a Roman farmstead site depicting Ulpius Cornelius Laelianus wearing a radiate crown. The coin is only the second one to have been found in England that bears an image of Laelianus, who ruled a breakaway empire located in what is now Germany and France for two months in A.D. 269. Laelianus was killed in Germania, perhaps by his own soldiers, during the siege of Mainz, where the coin was minted. Archaeologists believe the coin probably arrived in Britain after the emperor’s death. For more on Roman England, go to “Foreign Funeral Rites.”

Recent Issues


