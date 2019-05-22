17th-Century Fort Uncovered on Scottish Island

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

STORNOWAY, SCOTLAND—BBC News reports that traces of a seventeenth-century fort were unearthed on the island of Lewis and Harris in the Outer Hebrides during construction work. The stone fort is thought to have been built by the order of Oliver Cromwell, who was named Lord Protector of the Commonwealth of England, Scotland, and Ireland in 1653. Archaeologist Mary Peteranna said one section of the surviving wall stands about five feet tall and six feet wide, with a slightly sloped outward face. “The structure was built for a more substantial purpose, and we believe it formed part of the Cromwellian defensive rampart,” she explained. Cromwell died in 1658 and was succeeded by his son, Richard. The exiled king, Charles II, returned to the throne in 1660. To read about the fate of a Scottish army that challenged Cromwell, go to "After the Battle."