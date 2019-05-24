search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Artifacts and Remains of Korean War Dead Found at DMZ

Friday, May 24, 2019

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA—Stars and Stripes reports that South Korean excavations in the Demilitarized Zone, the buffer area between North and South Korea created by the Korean Armistice Agreement at the end of the Korean War in 1953, have recovered more than 20,000 artifacts, including five pieces of body armor that belonged to American soldiers, Chinese gas masks, French dog tags, and hundreds of bone fragments. The two Koreas agreed to remove land mines from the area, which was known as Arrowhead Ridge, or Hill 281, during the war, in order to conduct the investigation.

