City Gate Discovered at Bulgaria’s Ancient City of Odessos

Wednesday, May 29, 2019

VARNA, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that a fortress gate and tower have been discovered in the Byzantine-era wall at the site of the ancient city of Odessos, which is located on the coast of the Black Sea. The gate, on the southwestern side of the city, measured about 26 feet wide and was connected to the city’s harbor. Archaeologist Valeri Yotov of the Varna Museum of Archaeology said a well-preserved 1,500-year-old road began at the gate and traveled from west to east, into the city’s center. “Up until now there have been only guesses about the existence of this gate,” Yotov explained. To read about another archaeological find in Bulgaria, go to “Iconic Discovery.”

