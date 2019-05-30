Woman’s Skeleton Uncovered at Prehistoric Site in Bulgaria
Thursday, May 30, 2019
SOFIA, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that the 7,600-year-old skeleton of a woman has been discovered in the fetal position next to the remains of a house in the Slatina Neolithic Settlement, on the banks of the Slatinska River in western Bulgaria. Archaeologists led by Vasil Nikolov of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences suspect a child buried nearby is likely to have been hers. A bone spoon, pottery, and parts of tables thought to have been used for ritual sacrifices were also recovered. To read about another discovery in Bulgaria, go to “Thracian Treasure Chest.”
