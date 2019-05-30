search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Woman’s Skeleton Uncovered at Prehistoric Site in Bulgaria

Thursday, May 30, 2019

SOFIA, BULGARIA—Archaeology in Bulgaria reports that the 7,600-year-old skeleton of a woman has been discovered in the fetal position next to the remains of a house in the Slatina Neolithic Settlement, on the banks of the Slatinska River in western Bulgaria. Archaeologists led by Vasil Nikolov of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences suspect a child buried nearby is likely to have been hers. A bone spoon, pottery, and parts of tables thought to have been used for ritual sacrifices were also recovered. To read about another discovery in Bulgaria, go to “Thracian Treasure Chest.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Bringing Back Moche Badminton

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America