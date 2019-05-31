Stone Age Ax Unearthed in Wales

Friday, May 31, 2019

TALSARN, WALES—BBC News reports that a Stone Age ax and nine other flint tools were unearthed in western Wales by a team of archaeology students from the University of Wales Trinity Saint David. The ax is still sharp, according to archaeologist Martin Bates. The artifacts were recovered from low mounds surrounded by present-day marshland that is thought to have been dry ground when the tools were abandoned. The team plans to return to the site for additional investigations. To read about a nearby fortification that was exposed during the 2018 heat wave, go to “Medieval Castle: Ceredigion, Wales.”